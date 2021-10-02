Super agent Mino has offered Manchester United star Paul Pogba to Real Madrid for possible move to Bernabeu next year

Paul Pogba is currently enjoying active playing time this season at Manchester United under gaffer Ole Solskjaer

Manchester United will be tackling Everton in their next Premier League battle and Pogba is expected to shine

France international Paul Pogba could be on his out of Premier League giants Manchester United next summer as hi agent Mino has reportedly offered him to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Paul Pogba has so far this season be one of the best players at Old Trafford considering his assists and awesome styles of play in the midfield under Ole Solskjaer.

The contract of the former Juventus star at Manchester United will expire at the end of the ongoing season and the Red Devils' chiefs must try to convince him to sign a new deal.

Manchester United chiefs have two options which is to convince Pogba into committing his future to the club or sell him before his contract expires.

According to the report on GOAL and Nacional, Raiola is trying to convince him to join the Spanish giants because their rivals Barcelona cannot afford to sign him, but Paris Saint-Germain are still in the race.

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba is expected to be in action on Saturday, October 2, as Manchester United will be facing Everton in their next Premier League game.

Man of the moment Cristiano Ronaldo will hope to continue his impressive show for Manchester United this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo tells Ole Solskjaer 1 important thing to do

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Cristiano Ronaldo has told Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to change his tactics in order to help him perform better after a promising start to his return to Man United.

The Portuguese superstar has scored his fifth goal in all competitions including the dramatic winner against Villarreal in the Champions League.

However, according to reports from ESPN the five-time Ballon d'Or is not satisfied with Solskjaer's tactics which he believes can be improved upon.

The 36-year-old wants the ball to move quicker in attacking areas instead of the gradual build-up from defence into the midfield.

The Portuguese forward wants the ball to be played into the final third to increase his chances of scoring more goals.

Reports further stated that work has already begun on the training pitch to execute the style of play to suit Ronaldo's request.

