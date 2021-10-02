Alex Iwobi has decried the pace at which Nigeria is developing as the Everton man says many years have been spent looking backwards

As the most populous black nation in the world celebrates her 61st independence, Iwobi believes there is still a long way to go

He, however, added that the rise of youths in music, sport, literature, art and fashion now gives Nigeria the power to look forward

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi has delivered a strong-worded message as Nigeria celebrate her 61st Independence Day on Friday, October 1.

Nigeria gained independence from the United Kingdom on October 1, 1960 and an executive council, made up entirely of Nigerians, was led by a Prime Minister, Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa.

Britannica reports that its first government was a coalition of conservative parties, and it came into power on the back of increasingly enthusiastic demands for political independence from colonial powers.

Alex Iwobi says Nigeria still has a lot to do. Photo: Julian Finney

Source: Getty Images

And amid tensions and challenges, Nigeria celebrated her 61st Independence Day and Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi says the country spent a lot of years looking back.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Iwobi also said that Nigeria’s independence is always the first day of Black History Month in the UK where he is based.

The Everton of England midfielder wrote:

“I find it interesting that Nigeria’s Independence is always the first day of Black History Month here in the U.K. In typical Naija style - always the head, never the tail.

“We’ve spent a lot of years looking backwards but the rise of our youth in music, sport, literature, art and fashion now gives us the power to look forward.

"There’s still a long way to go but the future of Nigeria is in our hands.”

Alex Iwobi out of Super Eagles double-header vs Central African Republic

Meanwhile, Nigeria suffered another heavy blow ahead of their 2022 World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic as Iwobi is said to be injured.

Soccernet are reporting that the former Arsenal man is down with an unspecified injury as confirmed by Everton boss Rafa Benitez.

As a result, Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has called up Lorient striker Terem Moffi to replace the 25-year-old midfielder.

Okowa urges Nigerians to remain steadfast in prayers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in prayers for the country as it continues to grapple with security and economic challenges.

He made the call on Thursday, September 30 in Asaba, in his goodwill message to Nigerians on the 61st anniversary of the nation's independence.

In the message contained in a statement by his spokesman, Olisa Ifeajika, the governor reiterated his call for a national dialogue and a new constitution for the country.

