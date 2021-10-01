Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly asked Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to change his tactics to help him score more goals

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has requested that the ball should be moved the ball quicker into the attacking line

The 36-year-old old has scored five goals in all competitions since rejoining the Red Devils during the summer

Cristiano Ronaldo has told Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to change his tactics in order to help him perform better after a promising start to his return to Man United, Sport Bible.

The Portuguese superstar has scored his fifth goal in all competitions including the dramatic winner against Villarreal in the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Solskjaer to change his tactics that would suit his style of play at Man United. Photo by Mathew Peters

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo's request from Solskjaer

However, according to reports from ESPN the five-time Ballon d'Or is not satisfied with Solskjaer's tactics which he believes can be improved upon.

The 36-year-old wants the ball to move quicker in attacking areas instead of the gradual build-up from defence into the midfield.

The Portuguese forward wants the ball to be played into the final third to increase his chances of scoring more goals.

The reports further stated that work has already begun on the training pitch to execute the style of play to suit Ronaldo's request.

It is understood that United's coaching team also want defenders to quickly get the ball upfront to Ronaldo.

Man United will be hosting Everton at Old Trafford and all eyes will be on Ronaldo to live up to expectations as he did in midweek.

