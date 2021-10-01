Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi was among the scorers for Union Berlin in their win over Maccabi Haifa

The German Bundesliga side recorded a 3-0 win in the Europa Conference League played on Thursday night, September 30

Taiwo Awoniyi who started his career in Europe at Liverpool explained that he will continue to do well this term for Union Berlin

Union Berlin on Thursday night, September 30, continued with their impressive performance this season beating Maccabi Haifa 3-0 in Europa Conference League in which Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi scored the last goal.

Taiwo Awoniyi did not start this match for Union Berlin and it was even in the second half that his coach introduced him and he did not disappoint according to the report on GOAL and Footballive.

Andreas Voglsammer netted the first goal for Union Berlin in the 33rd minute before Kevin Behrens scored the second in the 48th minute to give the German side comfortable lead.

Taiwo Awoniyi in action for Union Berlin. Photo by Nico Paetzel

Source: Getty Images

Maccabi Haifa tried all their best to pull one back after conceding two goals, but they were unable to do so as Union Berlin defense was so strong for them.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi then found the back of the net four minutes after he replaced Kevin Behrens in the 72nd minute.

Awoniyi's effort was his first goal since he scored against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga on August 29.

This season, the former Liverpool player has scored seven goals in 11 matches across all competitions for Urs Fischer's side.

Speaking to Legit.ng on the latest development about him scoring for Union Berlin, Taiwo Awoniyi stated clearly that he is always determined to help him club in all games.

''Glory be to God for the chance to score again and I must thank all my teammates for the support and also my coach for the trust he has in me and I want to promise all my fans and Nigerians at home that I will continue to do my best in getting the goals.''

Calvin Bassey expresses happiness on Super Eagles call-up

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Calvin Bassey who plays for Scottish giants Rangers as a defender explained that his mother played an important role for him to have accepted to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

On Friday, September 30, Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr named Calvin Bassey and 22 others for the coming double header against the Central Africa Republic in 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Gernot Rohr has been given the mandate by the Nigerian Football Federation for him to do his best in ensuring the qualification of the Super Eagles for the next World Cup.

Calvin Bassey who got a call-up from the Super Eagles is also eligible to play for Italy and the Three-Lions of England, but he decided to pick Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng News