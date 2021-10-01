Calvin Bassey has been invited to the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Rangers star is grateful for the chance

The 21-year-old explained that his mother actually convinced her to choose Nigeria and not Italy or England

Bassey is expected to make his debut for the Super Eagles against Central Africa Republic in World Cup qualifiers

Calvin Bassey who plays for Scottish giants Rangers as a defender has explained that his mother played an important role for him to have accepted to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

On Friday, September 30, Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr named Calvin Bassey and 22 others for the coming double header against the Central Africa Republic in 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Gernot Rohr has been given the mandate by the Nigerian Football Federation for him to do his best in ensuring the qualification of the Super Eagles for the next World Cup.

Calvin Bassey names his mother the one who convinced him to choose Nigeria. Photo by Ian MacNicol

Calvin Bassey who got a call-up from the Super Eagles is also eligible to play for Italy and the Three-Lions of England, but he decided to pick Nigeria.

According to the report on GOAL and OwnGoalNigeria, Calvin Bassey explained that his mother has always wanted her to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria and it is a dream come true.

Calvin Bassey's reaction

"My mother played a huge role in making me decide on playing for Nigeria.

"It has been her dream and I am glad she is alive to see it come to pass. If all goes well, she will likely follow me to Nigeria to see me in the colours of the team she loves for the first time."

Speaking to Legit.ng on the invitation of Calvin Bassey, Super Eagles coordinator Pascal Patrick explained that his performances so far this term helped him into the Nigerian squad.

Pascal Patrick's reaction

''The coaching crew have been monitoring him for long and we all concluded that it is time for Calvin to come into the Super Eagles and show Nigerians what he can do.

''On my own part, I will support him to succeed in the Super Eagles like I have also been doing to all players called for any match.''

Gernot Rohr rolls out names for double header against CAR

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Gernot Rohr who is the head coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria has listed captain Ahmed Musa and 22 other players for the double header against Central Africa Republic in World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria have started their campaign in the qualifiers on brighter note winning their first two games and they are topping Group C with six points while Central Africa Republic are at the bottom with just a point.

Gernot Rohr has been given the mandate of qualifying Nigeria for the next World Cup as the NFF under Amaju Pinnick wants the German and his wards to do well in the competition.

According to the official statement made available by the Super Eagles media team, Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Victor Osimhen are among the players invited for the two games.

