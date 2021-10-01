Asisat Oshoala has taken her tally of goals in the new season to six and they were all scored in the month of September

Barcelona Ladies were 8-0 winners over Villarreal in a Spanish Primera División Femenina played at the the Ciudad Deportiva del Villarreal stadium

Three players including Oshoala, Lieke Martens and Alexia Putellas all scored a brace to leave Barca unbeaten this season

Barcelona destroyed Villarreal 8-0 in the Spanish Primera División Femenina as Asista Oshoala netted a brace, Soccernet, Liverscore.

It was the Nigerian international's third brace in three straight games as Barcelona maintained their 100 per cent record this season.

The 27-year-old who scored back-to-back braces against Valencia and Real Betis in their last two encounters was on song in the later parts of the game.

Asisat Oshoala scores 3rd consecutive brace for Barcelona in their 8-0 demolition of Villarreal Photo by Maria Jose Segovia/DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

Summary of the game

It took Bluagrana 17 minutes to take the lead through Dutch midfielder Lieke Martens as Alexia Putellas added the second in the 27th.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Barca Ladies were in cruise control as Marta Torrejón made it 3-0 inside the Ciudad Deportiva del Villarreal stadium.

Aitana Bonmatí made it 4-0 four minutes after the restart as Putellas completed her brace in the 53rd minute.

It was now the turn of the four-time African Player of the Year to find the back of the net in the 56th minute to make it 5-0.

The Super Falcons captain then netted her the sixth in the 81st while Martens also completed her brace seven minutes from time to complete the onslaught. 8-0 it finished.

It is now four wins out of four with 26 goals scored as the current European champions are yet to concede this season.

Oshoala scores brace against Valencia

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Asisat Oshaola scored her fourth goal of the season in her third appearance for Barcelona as they tore apart Valencia by 8-0, Complete Sports, Goal.

The 26-year-old had a disappointing campaign at the just-concluded Aisha Buhari tournament in Lagos in the past week.

But bounced back to her best as she scored twice in the demolition of Valencia to maintain their 100 per cent record this season.

Source: Legit Nigeria