Victor Osimhen scored his third goal of the Europa League on Thursday, taking his tally to seven in all competitions this season

The striker’s effort in stoppage time was not enough to help his side share the spoils as they lost 3-2 to Spartak Moscow

Osimhen has however taken to social media to react to the loss saying the club will be back as they stand firm

Napoli have lost for the very first time this season having been defeated 3-2 by Spartak Moscow in the Europa League clash on Thursday night, Complete Sports reports.

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has taken to social media to react to the loss, despite him scoring his seventh goal of the season in the encounter.

The Italian giants held English club Leicester City to a 2-2 draw in their opening fixture at the King Power Stadium, but lost their second game to the Russian club in their second group game.

Napoli opened the scoring with just 12 seconds into the encounter courtesy a strike by Elmas, but things turned around when Mario Rui was shown straight red in the 29th minute.

The visitors took advantage and drew level about ten minutes into the second half courtesy Promes' effort and the Ignatov put the visitors ahead for the first time in the 80th minute.

Football Italia reports that Spartak Moscow doubled their lead as Promes completed his brace in the 90th minute.

Osimhen pulled one back four minutes into stoppage time, but it was too little too late as Spartak Moscow won the tie 3-2.

After the game, Osimhen wrote:

“We stand firm as a team no matter the outcome. We’ll be back Napoli.”

Onuachu nets hat-trick

Meanwhile, Paul Onuachu hit the headlines again in the Jupiler League as he helped his team record a 3-0 over RFC Seraing.

The Nigerian international who scored 38 goals in all competitions last season is gradually getting his rhythm in the new campaign.

All three goals were scored by the 27-year-old as they will be confident going into their Europa League fixture against Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb.

