Tyson Fury has revealed that he felt sorry for Anthony Joshua after losing his heavyweight title match to Oleksandr Usyk

The WBC champion however insisted that he is focused on facing American heavyweight Deontay Wilder in their trilogy match

The Gypsy King and Joshua were billed to clash in the summer but their fight was hampered by Wilder who won his court case

Tyson Fury has admitted that he was not happy that Anthony Joshua lost all his belts to Ukrainian fighter Oleksandr Usyk over the weekend, BBC, The Independent.

The Gypsy King and AJ were billed to trade punches during the summer but Deontay Wilder won his court case and was mandated to activate the trilogy clause on his contract.

Tyson Fury claims he was wounded when his compatriot Anthony Joshua lost to Oleksandr Usyk. Photo by RINGO CHIU,FAYEZ NURELDINE

Source: Getty Images

What Fury said

Fury claimed he watched the fight where AJ was outboxed by Usyk and he feels wounded his fellow Brit lost the WBA, WBO and IBF titles.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"I was hoping Joshua could win the fight, but he couldn't - and that's none of my business.

"Did I watch the fight? Yes I did. Was I absolutely wounded that he won? Yes I was."

Fury ahead of his contest with Wilder

Fury has stated that he is focused on his fight with Wilder on October 9, in Las Vegas, the United States after drawing and winning the first two clashes.

The third fight was slated for July 24, before the Gypsy King was hit with coronavirus and was postponed until October.

"The only thing I'm bothered about is beating Deontay Wilder, and that's the most dangerous heavyweight out there.

"In my opinion, Wilder beats Joshua, Usyk, all the rest of the division, comfortable - but he cannot beat me."

8-division champion Pacquiao finally quits boxing at 42

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Manny Pacquiao has finally hung up his gloves as he puts an end to his 26 professional years in boxing, Instagram, Sky Sports.

The 42-year-old last fought with Cuba's Yordenis Ugas for the WBA welterweight title but lost on a unanimous points decision.

The Filippino fighter was billed to face IBF champion Errol Spence Jr, but the American pugilist contracted coronavirus.

Usyk hands Joshua's belts back to him in the dressing room

Legit.ng also reported that Oleksandr Usyk handed his newly won heavyweight belts back to Anthony Joshua after becoming the new IBO, IBF, WBO and WBA champion, Daily Mail, The Sun.

The Ukrainian heavyweight champion will have new sets of belts given to him but the 34-year-old handed back the straps in respectable fashion.

In a video that went viral on social media, Usyk walked into Joshua's dressing room and gave the four belts back to AJ.

Source: Legit