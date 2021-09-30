Man United's Peter Schmeichel top the list of the formidable ten goalkeepers in Premier League's history

The Red Devils also have the likes of Edwin Van der Sar and David de Gea on the list with Liverpool's David James and Pepe Reina added

Three out the ten goalkeepers have won the Champions League title with their respective English clubs

The Premier League was introduced in 1992 and it has produced several players into its 20 years of existence.

The media have always focused on players that scored goals in the English top-flight division with the likes of Alana Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Andy Cole topping the list.

However, Legit will focus on statistics of top goalkeepers in the league since its 19-year inception, Sport Bible.

Here are the top ten Premier League shot-stoppers, their number of appearances and clean sheets

1. Peter Schmeichel - (310 appearances, 128 clean sheets)

2. Petr Cech - (443 appearances, 202 clean sheets)

3. David Seaman - (344 appearances, 141 clean sheets)

4. Edwin Van Der Sar - (313 appearances, 132 clean sheets)

5. Nigel Martyn - (372 appearances, 137 clean sheets)

6. David De Gea - (344 appearances, 123 clean sheets)

7. Mark Schwarzer - (514 appearances, 151 clean sheets)

8. David James - (572 appearances, 169 clean sheets)

9.Pepe Reina - (297 appearances, 136 clean sheets)

10. Shay Given - (451 appearances, 113 clean sheets)

The likes of Schmeichel, Van der Sar and Petr Cech are the only goalkeepers on the list in the Premier League to have won the Champions League title.

