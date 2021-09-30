Hashmin Musah was introduced in the 78th minute as his side, Inter Allies, trailed Ashanti Gold 5-0

Hashmin Musah, a Ghanaian footballer, who recently shot to prominence for scoring two deliberate own goals has been charged with match-fixing.

Hashmin Musah was introduced in the 78th minute as his side, Inter Allies, trailed Ashanti Gold 5-0.

Musah made headlines in July 2021 when he scored past his own goalkeeper on two occasions back-to-back against Ashanti Gold in the Ghanaian topflight league.

The defender was introduced as a substitute with 12 minutes left on the clock and his side, Inter Allies, trailing 5-0.

But rather than help his team fight back, Musah went on to score two deliberate own goals to ensure the match ends 7-0.

When asked about his shocking performance, the defender claimed he did it on purpose to make sure the game did not finish 5-1 - which was the scoreline placed in a bet.

"I heard it in our hotel that a bet had been made for a correct scoreline of 5-1 against my club Inter Allies," he told Kumasi FM per Goal.

"I decided to spoil that bet because I don't condone betting," the 24-year-old added.

However, Musah's deliberate move has now landed him in trouble having been charged with match-fixing.

SportBible reports the Inter Allies ace is among 18 players from both sets of the teams who have been charged with the offense by the Ghanaian FA.

BBC claims Musah is now staring at a lengthy ban from football for his conduct.

