Iheanacho will not be part of Leicester City's squad that will face Legia Warsaw in the Europa League tie

The Nigerian striker was denied entry into Poland on Wednesday afternoon, September 29, by boarder officials

Those in charge of the Polish boarder claimed that there was an error in the papers given to Kelechi Iheanacho

Leicester City who are Premier League giants will have to be without Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho for their Europa League clash against Legia Warsaw.

The Super Eagles was among the Leicester City players who traveled on chartered flight to Poland for the Europa League encounter, but the Nigerian was pulled back at the airport.

According to the report on UK Sun and Sky Sports, people in charge of the Polish boarder explained that the there are some things wrong in Kelechi Iheanacho's papers.

Kelechi Iheanacho in action for Premier League side Leicester City. Photo by Chloe Knott

Source: Getty Images

And while other Leicester City players were allowed to go through from the airport, the security men did not allow Kelechi Iheanacho and was forced to fly back to England.

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will also not be part of Leicester City's playing squad for their Europa League encounter against Warsaw as he is currently on suspension due to the red card he got against Napoli.

Brendan Rodgers who is the coach of Leicester City is not happy about the latest development claiming that missing Kelechi Iheanacho for their tie against Warsaw is a big blow

Brendan Rodgers' reaction

“We’ve had an issue with Kelechi so his documentation coming into the country wouldn’t suffice.

“Unfortunately he’s not available to play, which is a shame because he would have played in the game.

“The paperwork didn’t allow him to enter the country, which is unfortunate. We’ll have to look at that when we get back.”

