Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been praised for getting it right when he made two late substitutions during Man United's dramatic win over Villarreal at Old Trafford, Manchester Evening News, Daily Mail.

The Norwegian boss introduced Edison Cavani and Jesse Lingard came on for Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood in the later parts of the second half.

And the duo brought more energy into the attack as Lingard provided an instinctive assist for Cristiano Ronaldo's match-winning shot.

Owen Hargreaves praised Solskjaer for getting his substitutions right after introducing Cavani and Lingard. Photo by Oli Scarff and Martin Ricketts

The Yellow Submarines took the lead in the 53rd minute through Paco Alcacer but Alex Telles produced a sublime finish on the hour mark to level matters.

the game was heading for a draw before Ronaldo threw the Old Trafford faithful into rapturous celebrations with his injury-time winner.

Hargreaves' opinion on Solskjaer's substitution

And United legend has given all credits to Solskjaer who made a tactical change that changed the course of the game.

"When you have players like Cristiano Ronaldo, and Cavani who came on and really affected the game, Jesse Lingard as well, Ole Gunnar got his subs right.

"He brought on players that could affect the game, they pushed forward, the energy was there, the crowd was up for it, and Cristiano Ronaldo rises to the occasion."

