Thomas Tuchel has once again slammed his Chelsea stars following their defeat to Juventus in the Champions League.

The disappointing loss came only days after the European champions lost to rivals Man City at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel has now laid into his wards' performance during their trip to Turin, with the German claiming the team was slow and tired.

The Blues boss further admitted the west Londoners were "not good enough" suggesting they deserved to lose the encounter.

"It’s impossible in this kind of level to concede a goal like this. We know what’s coming, we got punished for it," the German manager said after the match.

"We were not good enough, slow, tired, mentally slow with decision making, it’s a strange one to analyse," he added.

Chelsea conceded the solitary goal just 10 seconds into the second half at the Allianz Stadium through Federico Chiesa who calmly finished to give Juve all three points.

While the visitors were largely the dominant side, they struggled to create any meaningful goalscoring chance.

Chelsea, who had gone an incredible six games without defeat have now suffered back-to-back losses against Juve and City.

They will be desperate to bounce back when they host Southampton on Saturday, October 2.

Chelsea stunned in Turin

Earlier, Legit.ng reported Juventus earned arguably their most important win of the season so far in the Champions League as Federico Chiesa's strike was enough to sink Chelsea in Group H.

Chiesa’s goal 11 seconds into the second half was enough to ensure back to back defeats for Thomas Tuchel for only the second time as Blues manager.

Despite struggling domestically, The Old Lady showed immense discipline, especially in defence, to keep out Chelsea, who only managed one shot on target.

But Romelu Lukaku in particular was guilty of missing two huge chances as he headed over when it looked like he would find the target and later on shooting off target with an angled shot in a chance he would typically be expected to score.

Winger Kai Havertz also summed up Chelsea’s fortunes on the day as he headed over with virtually the last action of the game to ensure all three points went to the Turin club.

