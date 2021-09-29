Popular Nollywood veteran, Francis Duru has announced the death of his beloved father on September 29

The actor who wrote a deep message on social media noted that his late father broke his heart when he refused to wake up

The bereaved actor however thanked his father who built his essence and built him to be who he is

Nollywood actor, Francis Duru and his household have been thrown into mourning following the death of his beloved father.

The Nollywood star took to his Instagram page with a photo he took with his aged father and eulogised him.

Duru noted that the photo was the last he took with his father and revealed how as a child his father defined his essence and built him into the man that he is today.

The bereaved actor expressed how heartbroken he was when his father refused to wake up and transitioned to glory shortly after he lost his father.

He also thanked his father for all he did during his lifetime.

"My last pix with you dad. Memories of yesterday. You defined my essence, built my being, took the tough and the rough to put me on the turf of life. I salute you dad, as you took your last bow and transitted to glory. You broke my heart this morning when you refused to wake, mum just left, you too."

Condolence messages

kennethokolie:

"So sorry brother. May his gentle soul find eternal peace."

ritadominic:

"So sorry Francis. May his soul Rest In Peace."

tanaadelana:

"So sorry uncle! May God grant you the fortitude to bear this loss."

ngozichikae:

"My condolences sir, God rest his soul."

paulvicks101:

"Chai, this is a huge loss. Please accept my heart felt condolences senior, stay strong."

didihendrix:

"May his Soul Rest In Peace."

Nkechi Blessing loses mum

Nollywood actor, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, on September 28, lost her beloved mother, Gloria Obasi Sunday.

The tragic news was shared on Instagram by Blessing's politician husband, Falegan Opeyemi David.

Although nothing about the cause of death was revealed, David in his message expressed pain at the sad turn of events.

