Nigerian American-based actor Rotimi recently announced great news on social media with a lovely post

The singer and his fiancee, Vanessa Mdee are now first time parents as they welcomed their son into the world

Rotimi shared a photo of the newborn holding his finger as he revealed his names in the announcement post

Congratulations are in order for Nigerian US-based actor and singer Rotimi as he has become the latest daddy in town.

Rotimi and his fiancee Vanessa Mdee have finally welcomed their first child, a boy together.

Rotimi and Vanessa welcome first child together Photo credit: @rotimi

Source: Instagram

The singer took to his Instagram page with an adorable photo of the newborn's little fingers wrapped over his.

The actor who had earlier shared photos from the maternity shoot with his fiancee also used the opportunity to announce the names that have been given to their son.

He simply captioned the post with:

"Seven Adeoluwa Akinosho."

See the post below:

Recall that Rotimi earlier in September announced on social media that he and Vanessa were expecting a child together.

He showered prayers on their unborn son and also vowed to protect both mother and child with everything he has.

Congratulatory messages pour in

As expected, fans and colleagues of the singer took to thecomment section to congratulate him on being a father.

realjaywilliams:

"Congrats brother."

ayotheproducer:

"Congrats my bro!!!"

iamvanessa__o:

"What a marvellous name."

carolatta_b:

"Congratulations guys."

kiki_fame:

"Yayyyyyyyy congratulations!!"

lissa2870:

"Congrats to the amazing blessed couple."

tbaklays's profile picture:

"Congratulations rotimi. Newest dad in town."

louisgoldlive:

"Yessss indeed!! The prince is here!!! Congratulations Brudda."

inayah:

"Congratulations you two! What a joy."

Actress Olaide Oyedeji welcomes baby boy

Sepytember is a good time for the family of Olaide Oyedeji as the actress welcomed a bouncing baby boy.

The Yoruba actress took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself on a hospital bed shortly after she delivered her baby.

Oyedeji who recently reunited with her husband in Germany shared a video and accompanied it with a prayer for expectant mothers.

Her husband also took to his Instagram to celebrate the birth of his son.

Source: Legit