Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye ex-housemate, Saga has sparked reactions on social media after he denied ever breaking down in tears over Nini

The young man became a hot topic online after he seemed unable to detach himself from Nini and when Biggie gave her a hiding task, he became devastated

Saga in the video, also noted that he has been around women all his life being the only boy and last child of his late mother

Big Brother Naija star, Saga, revealed in an interview that has made rounds online that when he was in school, he was called a woman wrapper.

The reality star explained that he grew up with and around women seeing as he is the only son in the house and his mum's favourite.

Nigerians cell Saga a liar Photo credit: @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

Saga denies crying over Nini's dissaperance

According to Saga his best friends in school were ladies and he even went as far as being a groomsman for their husbands during their weddings.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

On how he has been compared to Ozo because he cried for Nini when Biggie gave her a secret task, Saga refused outrightly despite evidence that people watched and saw online, and noted that he never cried for her.

Watch the video below:

Recall that after Nini successfully completed her task and returned to the house, Saga revealed to Pere that her disappearance reminded him of how he lost his mum.

Nigerians react

tummywrap_byveevee:

"Nawa ohhh, this kind broad day lie."

clear_stretch_marks:

"The way they lie when they come out it’s as if they think we are not watching the show."

african__woman00:

"Lai Mohammed the second. So that was a strategy?"

amazin_ally:

"When they come out it’s like a certain amnesia takes over and they forget we were watching."

Saga blushes as Nini meets his dad

Shine Ya Eye ex-housemate, Saga reunited with his daddy and Nini was also present to witness the beautiful family reunion.

Shortly after catching up with his son, the man also exchanged pleasantries with Nini as Saga stood by blushing and watching the adorable moment.

Saga's dad apologised to Nini for not being available to welcome them immediately after they left the BBNaija house.

Source: Legit.ng News