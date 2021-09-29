Nwankwo Kanu and Daniel Amokachi reunited in Abuja to mark World Heart Day as it is celebrated all over the world

The former Everton striker was among the people that were given free medical check-up organized by Papilo's Kanu Heart Foundation

The Arsenal legend and Amokachi both played at the Atlanta 96' Olympics and France 98' World Cup

Nwankwo Kanu and Daniel Amokachi linked up in Abuja celebrating World Heart Day as free medical tests were given to the public, Instagram.

History between Kanu and Amokachi

The Super Eagles legends won gold together at the Atlanta 96' Olympics and were teammates at the France 98' World Cup.

Nwankwo Kanu and Daniel Amokachi reunited in Abuja as to celebrate World Heart Day. Photo by Matthew Ashton/EMPICS

Source: Getty Images

Amokachi was one of the participants who had free medical check-ups as he was surrounded by fans who took photos and made videos of the former Everton striker.

And as Papilo came into the scene sighting the Bull, the Arsenal legend shouted for joy as they were both excited to see each other.

Kanu's history with heart problem

Kanu who at a point in his career had a career-threatening heart problem that kept him off the game for nearly one year.

After helping Nigeria win Africa's gold medal at the Olympics in football, Kanu joined Inter Milan and it was discovered he had a heart problem.

The Super Eagles legend then underwent successful heart surgery before returning to action with Inter where they won the UEFA Cup that season.

Kanu took it upon himself to help children with related heart issues as he created the Kanu Heart Foundation where surgeries are done for free.

