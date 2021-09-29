Olivier Giroud had no choice but to depart Chelsea in the summer due to limited game time at Stamford Bridge

The Frenchman moved to the Serie A with AC Milan where he has had a bright start to life having already scored two goals in three matches

Giroud has now taken time to reflect on his time in the Premier League, admitting that the end to his time at Chelsea was ‘too difficult’

Olivier Giroud has expressed disappointment with how his career with Chelsea came to an end.

Giroud left Stamford Bridge in the summer to sign for Serie A giants AC Milan where he has had an impressive start to life.

Despite his advanced age, the Frenchman has scored two goals in three Serie A matches.

Olivier Giroud managed just three Premier League starts under Tuchel. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas.

While he has already put his days in the Premier League behind him, he has not quite moved on as he still has fond memories from his spell with the Blues.

According to the veteran striker, the end to his time at Stamford Bridge was "too difficult" but he felt the time had come to leave the club under the management of Thomas Tuchel.

Giroud managed just three Premier League starts under Tuchel from when the German joined in January.

Speaking on his time in the English topflight, the former Arsenal striker admitted he still had fond memories from his spell in the Premier League - but not under Tuchel in the final months of his Chelsea career.

Giroud told Telefoot, via Get French Football News.

"I really liked the Premier League, but you get to a point where a decision has to be made.

"My last three months over there – and this I said to the manager, Tuchel – were too difficult. It seemed evident that I had to leave the club."

However, Giroud was quick to appreciate his new chapter in football, suggesting he is glad to have moved to Milan.

