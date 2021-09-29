Eight-division weight champion Manny Pacquiao has called it a day his illustrious career in boxing to focus on politics

The Filippino fighter has been active in the sport in the last 23 years and has won many titles in the process

The Pacman suffered a unanimous point defeat to Cuba's Yordenis Ugas for the WBA welterweight title in his last outing

Manny Pacquiao has finally hung up his gloves he puts an end to his 26 professional years in boxing, Instagram, Sky Sports.

The 42-year-old last fought with Cuba's Yordenis Ugas for the WBA welterweight title but lost on a unanimous points decision.

The Filippino fighter was billed to face IBF champion Errol Spence Jr, but the American pugilist contracted coronavirus.

8-division boxing champion Manny Pacquiao retires at 42 to run for country's presidency in 2022. Photo by Ethan Miller

Pacquiao who last fought in the last two years against Keith Thurman before his clash with Ugas was aiming to become champion for the 13th time.

His rich history in boxing includes 72-fight career with 62 wins, eight losses and two draws where 39 of those wins came by the way of knockout and 23 went the distance.

The senator from the Philippines is the only fighter in history to win titles in eight different weight classes.

The Pacman's fight with his fiercest rival Floyd Mayweather in 2015 remains one of boxing's highest pay-per-view events where all three judges scored the fight in favour of the Money Man.

Pacquiao's farewell message

Pacquiao made a post of his social media handle to announce his retirement to focus on the forthcoming presidential elections in his country.

"As I hang up my boxing gloves, I would like to thank the whole world, especially the Filipino people for supporting Manny Pacquiao. Goodbye boxing.

"It is difficult for me to accept that my time as a boxer is over. Today I am announcing my retirement."

