Oleksandr Usyk’s promoter has disclosed that Anthony Joshua has already activated their rematch clause

According to Alexandra Krassyuk, Joshua’s team is desperate for a rematch which could happen in Ukraine next year

AJ was defeated by unanimous decision by the Ukrainian over the weekend, but a rematch is already on the cards

The promoter of Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk has disclosed that there was a rematch clause in their contract with Anthony Joshua before their fight last weekend, Sky Sports reports.

Alexander Krassyuk made this disclosure suggesting that a rematch between AJ and Usyk could be staged in February in Ukraine next year.

It was gathered that having lost his belts to the new champion, Anthony Joshua immediately wants a rematch having said it in a press conference.

Oleksandr Usyk's team says rematch could hold in February. Photo: Julian Finney

Source: Getty Images

And now Usyk’s promoter Krassyuk said in a press conference:

"Our rematch was specified in the contract. It has already been activated in principle, from the side of Joshua.

"So I remember when we discussed with Oleksandr the issue of rematch, he was delighted and said 'Wow, cool, I will beat Antokha (Anthony) twice.'"

The boxing stakeholder wants the rematch to be staged in Ukraine and Anthony Joshua says he is ready for the second world title fight with Usyk. Joshua said:

Usyk held a press conference with promoter Alexander Krassyuk, who appeared to confirm that Joshua had enforced a second fight according to the Daily Mail.

Oleksandr Usyk handed his newly won heavyweight belts back to Anthony Joshua after becoming the new IBO, IBF, WBO and WBA champion.

Usyk return title belts to Anthony Joshua

The Ukrainian heavyweight champion will have new sets of belts given to him but the 34-year-old handed back the straps in respectable fashion.

In a video that went viral on social media, Usyk walked into Joshua's dressing room and gave the four belts back to AJ.

Joshua in turn received the belts gracefully as he collected and dropped them on his dressing table with smiles on his face.

Joshua predicts winner of Fury vs Wilder trilogy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Anthony Joshua believes Deontay Wilder would emerge victorious in his trilogy fight with Tyson Fury in October because of his approach towards the fight.

All is now set for the two heavyweights to do one battle for the third time after drawing the first and the Gypsy king recording a seventh-round stoppage in the second.

AJ and Fury were supposed to be competing in the squared circle during the summer but the Gypsy King was ordered by the court to complete his trilogy with the Bronze Bomber.

