Pep Guardiola has praised Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti for his performance against Manchester City

The Spaniard explained that the Italian midfielder was impressive against his wards as PSG recorded 2-0 win

Gueye scored the first goal for Paris Saint-Germain before Lionel Messi grabbed the second in stunning fashion

Marco Verratti who is an Italian footballer playing for Paris Saint-Germain has earned himself accolades from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola following his performance in the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola and his wards traveled to Paris with the hopes of them getting a good result against the French giants, but they were unable to even score a goal against their opponents.

Idrissa Gueye and Argentine forward Lionel Messi scored the two goals that gave Paris Saint-Germain the maximum three points against the Premier League champions.

Marco Verratti in action for Paris Saint-Germain against Man City. Photo by Aurelien Meunier

Lionel Messi in the Champions League game against Manchester City also netted his first goal for his new side and football fraternities have been praising the Argentine.

But despite the impressive show of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar against his wards in the Champions League, Pep Guardiola was concerned about that of Marco Verratti.

According to the report on Eurosport and GOAL, Pep Guardiola explained that he is in love with the Italian because of his brilliant game against his team Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's reaction

"I'm in love with him. He is exceptional. Even under pressure, he manages to find those passes that allow the midfield to be free.

"He's not a player for long passes but you can always count on him to build the game.''

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how there was serious jubilation on Tuesday night, September 28, as Argentine football star Lionel Messi scored his first goal for Paris Saint-Germain in their win over Manchester City in the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola and his wards failed to shine in this encounter against Paris Saint-Germain as they lost 2-0 in which Lionel Messi scored the second goal for the hosts.

Paris Saint-Germain started the encounter impressively with the likes of Neymar and Mbappe making nice runs against their opponents who are the reigning Premier League champions.

Lionel Messi and his teammates at Paris Saint-Germain only had to wait until the 8th minute before Idrissa Gueye netted the first goal sending Manchester City goalie Ederson the wrong way.

