Marcus Rashford seems to be mentoring someone in Nigeria, even though the Manchester United striker might not know

A Nigerian man simply named, Favour, has posted stunning pictures on Instagram as he looks like the England player

Several photos show the Nigerian ‘twinning’ with the United striker as he went on to nickname himself as ‘Future Rashford’

A Nigerian man simply named as Favour has claimed that he looks like Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.

Favour, whose Instagram profile reads ‘Future Rashford’ really has a resemblance of the England international.

A quick run through the profile of the Nigerian (iamfavourrashford) shows he is also a footballer as he declared himself as one of Rashford’s mentees.

Marcus Rashford and his look-alike, Favour. Photo: iamfavourrashford

Favour also seems to be a Manchester United fan as several photos show him on the Red Devils colours and he writes to also wish is idol well before matches.

Marcus Rashford joined the Manchester United academy in 2012 at the age of seven after playing a major role for Fletcher Moss Rangers as the team won a tournament with 15 scouts from various clubs watching.

He broke into United’s senior team in 2015 and has gone on to feature in 179 matches and scoring 55 Premier League goals.

Although the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo could pose a threat to the 23-year-old in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting lineup, the lad no doubt is one of the most lethal strikers in the Premier League.

Marcus Rashford to return to action after international break

Meanwhile, Solskjaer has disclosed that striker Marcus Rashford who is nursing an injury will not be available until after the international break.

Metro reports that the club fans not to expect the forward this weekend, although he is working hard to get back to full fitness as quickly as possible.

The England striker missed the beginning of the new season following a surgery to his shoulder at the end of England’s Euro 2020 campaign.

Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood have been the one deployed to take Rashford’s position in the new campaign and United have registered four wins, a draw and a loss in the Premier League so far.

Fletcher reveals why Greenwood does not want to play as United’s main striker

Legit.ng earlier reported that according to Man United coach Darren Fletcher, Mason Greenwood does not want to play as the main striker in the team.

The 19-year-old produced a classic performance in United's 5-1 thrashing of Leeds United in the opening day fixture played at Old Trafford.

The England international scored a well-taken goal after meeting up with a delightful pass from Paul Pogba down the left.

