Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night, September 28, beat visiting Manchester City 2-0 in the Champions League

Idrissa Gueye scored the first goal for Paris Saint-Germain before Lionel Messi netted the second goal in the encounter

Lionel Messi was happy getting his first goal for Paris Saint-Germain and praised Kylian Mbappe for the assist

There was serious jubilation on Tuesday night, September 28, as Argentine football star Lionel Messi scored his first goal for Paris Saint-Germain in their win over Manchester City in the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola and his wards failed to shine in this encounter against Paris Saint-Germain as they lost 2-0 in which Lionel Messi scored the second goal for the hosts.

Paris Saint-Germain started the encounter impressively with the likes of Neymar and Mbappe making nice runs against their opponents who are the reigning Premier League champions.

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in joyous mood. Photo by John Berry

Lionel Messi and his teammates at Paris Saint-Germain only had to wait until the 8th minute before Idrissa Gueye netted the first goal sending Manchester City goalie Ederson the wrong way.

Manchester City tried their best to restore parity with the duo of Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling firing some nice shots, but the Citizens were unable to score.

The Citizens continued with their attacking style of play in the second half, but they were still unable to find the back of the net in Paris.

Lionel Messi then picked up the ball on the halfway line down the right, jinked inside and played a glorious one-two with Mbappe before smashing the ball into the top corner the 74th minute.

According to the report on Sportbible and Express, Lionel Messi pointed to Kylian Mbappe in appreciation for the Frenchman's helping him to score his first goal for PSG.

Nicolas Anelka tells Lionel Messi to respect Kylian Mbappe

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Lionel Messi was told by former Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea striker Nicolas Anelka that he has to respect France international Kylian Mbappe at French side PSG.

Nicolas Anelka who was one of the best strikers in the world during his peak also stated clearly that Paris Saint-Germain's attack should be led by Kylian Mbappe going forward.

Since joining Paris Saint-Germain from Monaco in 2017, Kylian Mbappe has been superb for the French side netting 136 goals from his first 180 games.

Before the arrival of Lionel Messi this summer, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Angel Di Maria have been leading the attack for PSG and they have been incredible.

So far this term at Paris Saint-Germain, Kylian Mbappe has been sharing the spotlight with Lionel Messi which Nicolas Anelka feels the Frenchman should be adored by the Argentine.

