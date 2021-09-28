Porto vs Liverpool Champions League meeting ended in a huge 5-1 win for the Premier League giants

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino scored a brace each to inspire the EPL giants to the comfortable victory

Sadio Mane was also on target for Jurgen Klopp's side, with Mehdi Taremi scoring Porto's consolation

The win now has Liverpool topping Group B with six points having also won their opener against AC Milan

Porto vs Liverpool Group B Champions League meeting saw the Reds bounce back to winning ways as they secured a 5-1 victory away Estadio do Dragao.

Source: Getty Images

The Merseysiders were looking to put their poor Premier League outing against Brentford during the weekend to continue with their scintillating start to their European campaign.

Liverpool had to settle for a draw against the newly-promoted Brentford side in their match week six staged at Brentford Community Stadium.

However, they put that disappointing display behind them during their trip to Porto to secure a huge win as they push to conquer Europe one more time.

Summary of the game

Mohamed Salah was no doubt the man of the moment during the encounter, with Roberto Firmino also showing glimpses of brilliance as he made a contribution to his side's 4-1 win.

Salah broke the tie's deadlock in the 18th minute, tapping in from six yards after the ball dropped off Zaidu Sanusi.

Sadio Mane doubled Liverpool's advantage on the stroke of halftime with another tap in to ensure his side head into the break with the advantage.

Salah made it 3-0 after the hour-mark, but Mehdi Taremi pulled one back for the hosts 14 minutes later.

However, Firmino restored Liverpool's three-goal advantage in the 77th minute, before putting the game beyond the home side with 10 minutes left on the clock.

Liverpool will now shift their focus to their upcoming Premier League meeting with Man City set for Sunday, October 3.

Liverpool loses second-highest topscorer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Liverpool's second most prolific scorer and former England international Roger Hunt has died at the age of 83, Sky Sports, The Guardian.

Hunt was part of the Three Lions squad that won their first and only World Cup in the 1966 edition where he scored three goals in the group stages.

His 244 goals for Liverpool was only bettered by Ian Rush during his 11-year spell with the Merseyside club.

