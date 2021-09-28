Dillian Whyte has been identified as the possible mandatory challenger to face winner of Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder trilogy

Anthony Joshua was billed to face the Gypsy King, but the Briton missed the chance having lost to Oleksandr Usyk

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has disclosed that the WBC are already considering Dylian Whyte as next mandatory challenger

After Anthony Joshua blew away his chance to unify the heavyweight division when he lost to Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine, Dillian Whyte could be made mandatory for winner of Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder's trilogy, Daily Mail reports.

Following suggestions of a rematch between AJ and Usyk, it could take some time before they could square up again.

According to famous boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, the WBC will now consider Dillian Whyte as a mandatory challenger for the winner of Fury and Wilder.

Dillian Whyte tipped as mandatory challenger. Photo: Richard Heathcote

Source: Getty Images

Hearn told iFL TV via SunSport:

“As long as Dillian beats Otto Wallin, then Whyte is mandatory for the winner of that fight immediately.

“There is no reason not to do it. Dillian, who 100 per cent would have wanted AJ to win, because he’s not like that.

“He now sits there as probably a cast-iron mandatory challenger to the winner of Wilder-Fury.

"So now, while you’re waiting for the undisputed fight, which, if it does happen, will probably happen next summer.

“The winner of Wilder-Fury will probably fight the winner of Whyte-Wallin because they will have to because the mandatory will be called."

Usyk return belts to Anthony Joshua

Meanwhile, Oleksandr Usyk handed his newly won heavyweight belts back to Anthony Joshua after becoming the new IBO, IBF, WBO and WBA champion.

The Ukrainian heavyweight champion will have new sets of belts given to him but the 34-year-old handed back the straps in respectable fashion.

In a video that went viral on social media, Usyk walked into Joshua's dressing room and gave the four belts back to AJ.

Joshua in turn received the belts gracefully as he collected and dropped them on his dressing table with smiles on his face.

AJ predicts winner of Fury and Wilder trilogy bout

Legit.ng earlier reported that Anthony Joshua believes Deontay Wilder would emerge victorious in his trilogy fight with Tyson Fury in October because of his approach towards the fight.

All is now set for the two heavyweights to do one battle for the third time after drawing the first and the Gypsy king recording a seventh-round stoppage in the second.

AJ and Fury were supposed to be competing in the squared circle during the summer but the Gypsy King was ordered by the court to complete his trilogy with the Bronze Bomber.

Source: Legit