Former Premier League star Jamie O'Hara has slammed Arsenal fans for supposedly acting like they have won the Champions League following their triumph over Tottenham Hotspur.

The Gunners stunned their arch-rivals 3-1 at the Emirates as they continued with their revival after a poor start to the season.

First-half goals from Emile Smith RowePierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka were enough to fire the Emirates club to victory.

Spurs, who were largely overwhelming through the match could only manage a late consolation scored by Heung-Min Son.

Arsenal's victory sent their fans into a complete meltdown, with some waiting in the stadium to applaud their players and manager Mikel Arteta during the post-match interviews.

However, O'Hara believes Arsenal fa need to calm down, suggesting victory over Spurs is no longer a big achievement.

"You’ve got nine points, you’ve beaten a bang average Spurs team with a bang average manager and you are going on as if you’ve won the title. It’s embarrassing," Metro UK quoted O'Hara saying.

"You’ve had the biggest fall from grace out of anyone in the Premier League, you used to compete with Man United every week for the title. Now you’re beating a rubbish Spurs team and giving it like you’ve won Europe," he added.

Arsenal, who have now recorded three wins on the bounce sit 10th on the Premier League standings with nine points.

They will be looking to continue their fine form when they take on high-flying Brighton away to the south Coast next Saturday, October 2.

Aubameyang copies Thierry Henry's goal celebration

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was among the players who shone for Arsenal as the Gunners stunned rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates on Sunday, September 26.

Arsenal, who have enjoyed a resurgence in recent days following a poor run of results, completely destroyed Spurs in an epic London derby clash staged at the Emirates.

Aubameyang was among his side's three goalscorers, finishing off a stunning counterattack with a neat left-footed finish into the bottom corner to double his team's advantage after Smith Rowe's opener.

The Gabonese attacker used the occasion to channel his inner Thierry Henry as he copied the Arsenal legend's iconic celebration.

The skipper did a knee slide with his fists clenched down by his side, doing it in front of Henry who was in the stadium to watch his former side in action.

Henry donned a retro Arsenal jersey which he completed with a set of glasses and took time to appreciate Auba's gesture.

