Roger Hunt has passed on at the age of 83, Premier League club Liverpool have announced on social media

The former Reds striker was the overall topscorer with 244 goals before Ian Rush broke his record in 1992

He represented England at the 1966 World Cup which they won and scored three goals during the group stages

Liverpool's second most prolific scorer and former England international Roger Hunt has died at the age of 83, Sky Sports, The Guardian.

Hunt's career for England and Liverpool

Hunt was part of the Three Lions squad that won their first and only World Cup in the 1966 edition where he scored three goals in the group stages.

Former Liverpool and England international Roger Hunt dies at the age of 83. Photo by Barratts/PA Images

Source: Getty Images

His 244 goals for Liverpool was only bettered by Ian Rush during his 11-year spell with the Merseyside club.

He joined the Anfield giants in 1958 and helped them gain promotion in 1962 as well as going on to win the league title in 1962 and 1964.

The striker also won the FA Cup with Liverpool in 1965 before becoming part of the country's history in their 1966 World Cup feat.

Hunt made 34 appearances for the national team and scored 18 goals but got his first call up when Liverpool were still playing in the second division in 1962 as he notched up 41 goals.

Liverpool's official statement

The Reds released an official statement posted on their social media account:

"We are mourning the passing of legendary former player Roger Hunt.

"The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool Football Club are with Roger's family and friends at this sad and difficult time. Rest in peace, Sir Roger Hunt 1938-2021."

