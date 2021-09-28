Mike Tyson was not impressed at the heavyweight fight between British boxer Anthony Joshua and Ukrainian fighter Oleksandr Usyk

Usyk defeated Joshua to become the new world heavyweight champion, but legendary Tyson berated their performance

He stated that after seeing the bout on TV, he feels the pair may have had a bad day - and then asked if they could beat him in his prime

Retired boxing legend Mike Tyson has expressed disappointment in the world heavyweight title fight between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk, Metro reports.

Usyk put up a blockbuster performance to dethrone Joshua of his IBF, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles at the Tottenham Stadium over the weekend.

Tyson who remains the youngest champion in the sport was unimpressed with Joshua and Usyk’s fight that he asked his fans if they thought any of the boxers could beat him during his prime.

Mike Tyson in action during his prime. Photo: Focus on Sport

Source: Getty Images

Tyson wrote via Unilad:

“After watching Joshua vs Usyk fight, maybe they had a bad day that night. From that performance, do you really think they could have beat me in my prime?”

Usyk who previously conquered the cruiserweight division is now a two-weight champion as he is now undefeated in a total of 19 fights.

The Ukrainian follows in the footsteps of Evander Holyfield and David Haye by becoming just the third man to win world titles at cruiserweight and heavyweight.

Usyk returns Joshua’s belts to Briton

Meanwhile, in a video that went viral on social media, Usyk walked into Joshua's dressing room and gave the four belts back to AJ.

The Ukrainian heavyweight champion will have new sets of belts given to him but the 34-year-old handed back the straps in respectable fashion.

The win has put a hold on AJ's much-anticipated match with his fellow British heavyweight Tyson Fury next year.

Hearn on AJ's rematch with Usyk However, Joshua's promoter is optimistic that the 31-year-old will activate the rematch clause on his contract for a second fight.

Anthony Joshua predicts winner of Fury vs Wilder bout

Legit.ng earlier reported that Anthony Joshua believes Deontay Wilder would emerge victorious in his trilogy fight with Tyson Fury in October because of his approach towards the fight.

All is now set for the two heavyweights to do one battle for the third time after drawing the first and the Gypsy king recording a seventh-round stoppage in the second.

AJ and Fury were supposed to be competing in the squared circle during the summer but the Gypsy King was ordered by the court to complete his trilogy with the Bronze Bomber.

Source: Legit.ng