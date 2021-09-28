Anthony Joshua over the weekend suffered his second career defeat in boxing as he was beaten by Usyk

The Nigerian boxer has now expressed remorse claiming that he went for the wrong pattern against his opponent

Joshua is expected to activate the rematch clause between him and Usyk and will hope to reclaim his belts back

Nigerian and British boxer Anthony Joshua has stated clearly that he chose the wrong game plan in his last professional boxing fight against Oleksandr Usyk as he suffered a defeat in London.

Oleksandr Usyk was so brilliant in his fight against Anthony Joshua at the Tottenham stadium as the Nigerians had no answer for his opponent.

Many Nigerians and Britons were expecting Anthony Joshua to record a win against his foe, but he was unable to do so thereby suffering the second defeat of his professional career.

Anthony Joshua in unhappy mood. Photo by Julian Finney

Source: Getty Images

Anthony Joshua's first ever defeat was against Andy Ruiz, but the Nigerians fought back hard in the rematch and got back his belts.

There have also been talks of rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.

According to the report on Mirror and IFL TV, Anthony Joshua explained that he felt bad about the fact that he disappointed many of his fans.

Anthony Joshua's reaction

"I let a few people down, obviously people that support me. There's other people that probably thought I should have gone in with a different gameplan

"There's certain things I know I can improve on for sure and there's certain things that he can probably improve on, that's why I feel like the next fight will be phenomenal."

"I've got a great opportunity of becoming three-time heavyweight champion of the world, so I'm going to take it with both hands and put the work in."

Anthony Joshua speaks on painful defeat

