WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey Welcomes First Child with Husband Travis Browne

Famous WWE superstar Ronda Rousey has delivered her first child and it is a bouncing baby girl

Ronda and her hubby Travis Browne announced the arrival of the child named La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne

Travis has two sons from a previous marriage, and Ronda previously admitted they bring her joy

WWE superstar Ronda Rousey is officially a mother. The wrestler announced the arrival of her daughter via a social media post on Monday, September 27.

Wrestler Ronda Rousey has given birth to her first child. Photos: Ronda Rousey.

The former Mixed Martial Arts fighter shared a photo of the newborn hand resting on her chest and revealed her unique name.

"La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne," she wrote.

Ronda's husband, Travis Browne, also shared a photo of the newborn's hand on his chest and captioned it:

"Welcome to this world La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne. You are so incredibly loved!"

Social media users sent the WWE star their best wishes by writing:

@matthardybrand:

“Congrats to you and Travis, Ronda!”

@natbynature:

“Congratulations Ronda and Travis! I’m so happy for you guys!”

@missginadarling:

“OMG baby! Congrats!”

@reneepaquette:

“Yayyyyy congrats!”

@referee_mike_beltran:

“Congratulations to both of you. Hope all is well.”

Pregnancy announcement

Ronda's pregnancy reveal was in April when she wrote on social media:

"I can't hide it anymore. So, it's time to show it off."

Later in June, they revealed that they were having a baby girl.

Ronda admitted that being the stepmother to Browne's two sons, Keawe and Kaleo, brought her a lot of joy.

Aside from her stint in MMA, Ronda won a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games in the 70kg women's Judo events.

She claimed a gold medal in the same event in the Pan American Games staged in Rio de Janeiro a year before.

Becky Lynch relinquish title after getting pregnant

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Becky Lynch in May 2020, announced that she is pregnant nearly ten months after getting engaged to Seth Rollins.

Lynch who has held the RAW Women's title for 400 days relinquished her title with Money in the Bank winner Asuka announced as the new champion after she conceived.

Seven months later, Lynch and Rollins happily announced the birth of their baby daughter, Roux, on social media.

Becky dropped photos revealing her baby bump with her due date getting close and the baby finally arrived on Monday, December 7, 2020.

The Irish fighter then shared a photo with Roux holding her hand as expressed happiness.

