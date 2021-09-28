Richard Eckersley was at Premier League side Manchester United between 2005-2009 and used to train with Cristiano Ronaldo

While Cristiano Ronaldo made a return to Old Trafford at 36, Richard, 32, has already retired from playing soccer

The Englishman has now explained that he is now selling milk and wants to be highest distributor in UK in next five years

Former Manchester United academy star Richard Eckersley who used to train with Cristiano Ronaldo has dumped football and the Englishman is now selling milk in the United Kingdom.

The joy of all professional footballers is to make name and money in the game, but reverse is the case for Richard whose career did not flourish in the round leather game.

At the age of 32, Richard Eckersley is not regretting quitting football as he stated clearly that he has his own house and he is looking forward to become the largest milk distributor in England.

Richard Eckersley in action on the pitch. Photo by Abelimages

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on Marca, Richard Eckersley who played only two games for Manchester United first told his wife his readiness to quit football before he did so.

Richard Eckersley's reaction

"Oldham had no money or hope, I was coming back from a wedding, we had a newborn baby and I told my wife I wanted to quit football," Eckersley detailed in an interview with The Athletic.

"It was a relief, I had enough money to last six months or a year.

"I've been thinking about Cristiano Ronaldo being back at United, the last time he was there I was there, I was training with him, and now I'm a dairyman and I sell oat milk."

