Man United co-owner Joel Glazer recently hinted the club could make more signings next summer in 2022

United had a busy transfer window this year which saw them land three key signings with Ronaldo's return hugging major headlines

Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane, and Jadon Sancho linked up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford

Erling Haaland headline a list of players who the Red Devils could make a move for next year

Man United are reportedly laying the foundation for another busy summer transfer window in 2022 that could see the club make some top signings.

United had a busy window this summer, with the club landing three major signings in Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.

Man United co-owner Joel Glazer recently hinted the club could make more signings next summer in 2022. Photos by Lars Baron, Marc Atkins and Alexander Hassenstein.

However, Mirror UK reports Joel Glazer is looking to make more signings in the next window.

Speaking during a virtual fan's forum, the American businessman outlined the club's plans, making a vow to continue rebuilding the team.

"We can always improve. There’s always more work to be done," Joel said.

Legit.ng now take a look at the top six players Man United could sign next summer:

6. Yves Bissouma

The Brighton midfielder has begun to get recognition for his influential role at the club.

Arriving from Lille in 2018, Bissouma has made more than 100 appearances for the south-coast club.

5. Ruben Neves

There is no doubt United are in desperate need of a defensive midfielder.

And Neves, who was widely linked with a Wolves departure in the summer could emerge as a cheaper option.

4. Dani Olmo

Dani Olmo was touted as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba.

The Spaniard was reportedly close to returning to Barcelona but the blossoming midfielder stuck with RB Leipzig.

3. Kingsley Coman

Coman was recently backed to depart Bayern Munich with his deal expiring in 2023.

He has been a long-term target for United, Paris Saint-Germain, and Juventus.

2. Declan Rice

Rice has been on the radar of a number of top clubs including Chelsea and Man City.

With his qualities both on and off the pitch, Rice could simply solve their woes.

1. Erling Haaland

Man United could be boasting of a stunning attack that includes a mixture of both experience and talent.

However, the addition of Haaland would help the club cement that continuity as they look to hunt for titles.

Ronaldo reportedly plans to retire at Man United and take up coaching role

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to end his career at Old Trafford and take up a coaching job at youth level with the Red Devils, according to several reports online.

The Portuguese superstar made a sensational return to the Theatre of Dreams on the last day of the summer transfer window.

Despite being 36, Ronaldo has scored four goals in five matches in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since his return to Man United.

Now the five-time Ballon d'Or winner wants to see out his career at the club and possibly take up a coaching role in the youth side which his son Ronaldo Jr, plays for.

The former Juventus striker signed a two-year deal at the club until he is 38-year-old but Solskjaer believes the Portuguese icon can play into his 40's.

