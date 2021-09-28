Mohamed Salah has been named as the most valuable footballer from the African continent according to fresh rankings

The Egyptian star who currently plays for English Premier League club Liverpool is currently valued at around €100million

With €85million valuation, Sadio Mane is second most valuable African player, while Moroccan sstar Acharaf Hakimi is third with €60million

Egypt international Mohamed Salah has been ranked the most valuable footballer from the African continent with about €100m valuation.

The forward was instrumental in Liverpool’s Premier League glory during the 2019/2020 season as he also helped the team to win the prestigious UEFA Champions League title in 2019.

According to a report cited on Complete Sports, Salah is one of the best footballers in the world and the 29-year-old currently has the highest valuation of any player who is a member of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Mohamed Salah celebrates a Liverpool goal. Photo: Peter Powell

Source: Getty Images

His teammate Sadio Mane of Senegal is second most valuable African footballer having been valued at €85million, while Moroccan right-back Acharaf Hakimi, who recently made a big-money move to Paris Saint-Germain from Inter Milan, is valued at €60million owing to his relatively young age of 22.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The collective talent of African stars have risen in the last couple of decades and so have their valuations.

Meanwhile, a top transfer expert, Ciro Venerato, has stated that on the back of his recent hot form, Victor Osimhen is now worth three times his transfer market value, Score Nigeria reports.

He also named PSG as well as Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United are now on the hunt of the Super Eagles star striker.

Victor Osimhen paints Italy with goals

Victor Osimhen is officially the joint highest goalscorer across the top five leagues in Europe including the Premier League, Serie A, Ligue 1, La Liga and the Bundesliga.

The Nigerian international who had a slow start in the campaign has scored six goals in Serie A and he is tied with Real Madrid's Karim Benzema.

Luciano Spalleti's men continued their 100 per cent record in the league as they went past Cagliari by 2-0 as Osimhen netted his fourth of the season.

Who are the best 50 players if 2021?

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that with the eternal debates of who and who are the best footballers on the planet, UK outlet FourFourTwo has ranked the best 50 players in the year 2021.

Football fans have been trying to determine who the best players are aside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi who dominated that space for more than a decade.

The pair share a staggering 11 Ballon d’Or titles between themselves - as the Argentine scooped home six awards, while Ronaldo has been presented with five.

Source: Legit