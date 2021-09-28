Neal Maupay scored a dramatic late winner as Brighton salvaged a draw against Crystal Palace on Monday night

The Frenchman lobbed goalkeeper Crystal Palace goalkeeper Guaita after a poor goal kick from the Italkian goalkeeper

After the game, Maupay was surprised to realise he was being interviewed by the legendary Thierry Henry

The striker admitted he grew up watching the Arsenal legend during the post-match live interview

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Neil Maupay was left completely star-struck on the evening of Monday, September 27 after he realised he was being interviewed by legendary France forward Thierry Henry.

Maupay struck a late equaliser against Crystal Palace. Photo by Mike Hewitt

The Seagulls had the chance to go top of the Premier League table for the first time in their history but they could only manage a point against Crystal Palace.

Graham Potter’s men will however be relieved as they were headed for defeat as Wilfried Zaha’s penalty deep in the first half placed the home side on a victory course.

In the late stages of the game, however, Maupay pounced on a bouncing ball after an extremely poor goal kick from Crystal Palace as he lobbed Vicente Guaita for a dramatic equaliser.

After the game, Maupay, a Frenchman, was interviewed on Monday Night football by none other than Thierry Henry - a former player who is fully accustomed to incredible finishes during his time in the Premier League.

Maupay's reaction when he was being interviewed by Henry

Being French it was typical for Maupay to have admiration for Thierry Henry growing up, and he admitted that during the virtual interview.

“I’m very happy because I grew up watching you score goals and this is actually the first time I’m speaking with him (Henry),” Maupay admitted in the interview.

Henry, despite the flattery, tried to keep his composure and he went on to ask Maupay why he decided to lob the keeper.

Maupay did not hesitate to sneak in another compliment to Henry in his response:

“I saw the keeper not on his line, and I heard you say it is hard for the keeper to jump when he is running backwards and as a striker I know that and I saw him five or six yards off his line and I saw that was my chance to put it above him. I thought I did well and I’m happy with the goal,” Maupay went on.

The pair went on to exchange some words in French as Henry teased Maupay by reminding him that Brighton was playing in-form Arsenal over the weekend.

Maupay delightfully replied: “You know, I like scoring against Arsenal”, to which Henry quickly countered by saying “I know I know”.

