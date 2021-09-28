Victor Osimhen is joint topscorer in five of the top leagues in Europe after scoring six goals in the current season

The Napoli striker alongside Real Madrid's Karim Benzema hold the aces in terms of top marksmen in Europe

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland is in third position with five goals in all competitions for the Bundesliga side

Victor Osimhen is officially the joint highest goalscorer across the top five leagues in Europe including the Premier League, Serie A, Ligue 1, La Liga and the Bundesliga, Instagram.

The Nigerian international who had a slow start in the campaign has scored six goals in Serie A and he is tied with Real Madrid's Karim Benzema.

Victor Osimhen is now the joint leading goalscorer in top 5 leagues in Europe with Karim Benzema. Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrate

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen's season so far

The 22-year-old was given a straight red card in their season opener against Venezia following an off-the-ball incident with a defender.

His red card was later reduced to a yellow and the Super Eagles striker opened his campaign against Udinese in Napoli's 4-0 win.

The former Wolfsburg striker netted a brace in the 4-0 win away at Sampdoria and grabbed his fourth in the win against Udinese.

Luciano Spalleti's men continued their 100 per cent record in the league as they went past Cagliari by 2-0 as Osimhen netted his fourth of the season.

The Nigerian star already has two goals in the Europa League as he scored a brace to help Napoli come back from two goals down to draw the game 2-2 at the King Power Stadium.

Osimhen will be on parade when the side from Naples welcome Russian side Spartak Moscow in the second match in the Europa League.

Onuachu continues impressive goalscoring form

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Paul Onuachu hit the headlines again in the Jupiler League as he helped his team record a 3-0 over RFC Seraing, Goal, Complete Sports.

The Nigerian international who scored 38 goals in all competitions last season is gradually getting his rhythm in the new campaign.

All three goals were scored by the 27-year-old as they will be confident going into their Europa League fixture against Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb.

Oshoala involved in Barcelona's thrashing of Valencia

Legit.ng also reported that Asisat Oshaola scored her fourth goal of the season in her third appearance for Barcelona as they tore apart Valencia by 8-0, Complete Sports, Goal.

The 26-year-old had a disappointing campaign at the just-concluded Aisha Buhari tournament in Lagos in the past week.

But bounced back to her best as she scored twice in the demolition of Valencia to maintain their 100 per cent record this season.

