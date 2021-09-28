Big Brother Naija housemates, Pere and Angel were finally rewarded for their tenacity with a chance to play in the finals

While in the white room, both of them had a discussion about how Whitemoney had been pretending in the house

Moments after making their way back into Biggie's house, Angel drew Pere aside and pointed out Whitemoney's reaction to seeing them

With just a few days left in the Shine Ya Eye house, Angel is convinced that Whitemoney had been deceiving them with his niceness all along.

Angel and Pere were fake evicted from the house and made to play a game after which they were both given a chance to go back into the house as finalists.

Angel, Whitemoney and Pere are BBNaija finalists. Photo credit: @bigbronaija/@whitemoney_/@pereegbiofficial

Source: Instagram

Before they were sent back in, Angel and Pere had a conversation about Whitemoney and concluded that he is not a straightforward person.

The discussion is probably the reason Angel was on the lookout for Whitemoney's reaction as they went back into the game.

Angel pulls Pere aside

In a video that has made rounds on social media, Pere and Angel were with the other housemates except for Whitemoney and she called him aside.

She apologised for pulling him away and took him into one of the rooms where she asked him if he noticed what they discussed in the white room.

According to her, Whitemoney's laugh on seeing them was fake and it showed that he was unhappy to see them.

Pere however did not give her the satisfaction she wanted as he moved on to another topic.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

______shally:

"It was how Pere switched to another topic for me. Wise general."

ann_de_lunar:

"But why is she so pained?"

african__woman00:

"If na me I no go Happy too. 90M at stake here. We meeuuvvvvvvvvvvvvve."

henn_rietta:

"Why will he be happy? It's a game na."

giddygeee:

"Same way they are not happy he survived the eviction."

amy__dollars:

"Na biggie I blame, this one believes she has fans."

Pere's fans carry placards as they demand that their votes count

Fans of Big Brother Naija season six housemate, Pere had the shock of their lives after they realised that organisers of the show fake evicted him.

As expected, fans of Pere took to social media to express their anger and some of them planned to stage a protest at the organisers' office.

In a video that has made rounds on social media, about twenty individuals tried to locate Biggie carrying placards and verbally airing their displeasure.

