Pep Guardiola has stated that PSG forwards are the biggest threat against his equally star-studded and quality squad

Lionel Messi is expected to feature alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in attack when PSG face off against Man City

City are currently topping Group A of the European competition having won their opening fixture against RB Leipzig

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has underscored the threat PSG's trio of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar pose ahead of their Champions League meeting.

City are scheduled to face off against the French giants on Tuesday, September 28, in their second Group A fixture to be played at Parc des Princes.

The tie comes only days after the reigning English champions stunned Chelsea in the Premier League at the weekend.

Pep Guardiola wary of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe. Photo: Mehdi Taamallah

Source: Getty Images

Messi is expected to be drafted in attack to face against his old boss despite nursing a knee injury in recent days.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is therefore in line to play alongside Mbappe and Neymar in the Champions League showdown.

However, despite boasting of an equally star-studded squad, Guardiola has admitted he does not know how to stop PSG stars Messi, Mbappe and Neymar.

Guardiola said as quoted by SunSport.

“What should we do? I don’t know. With this amount of quality, I don’t know how to stop them, they’re so good. When you’ve got this amount of talent altogether it makes it so difficult to control. Defend well when we have the ball and not let them run but it’s so difficult.

“I don’t know if they’re the best in the world – but they’re exceptional, all of them are so good individually, they can combine and connect with each other."

However, City are set to miss the services of Ilkay Gundogan who is currently nursing a thigh injury, while Pep will be cautious with Kevin de Bruyne due to an injury he picked in the summer.

Dybala to miss Juventus vs Chelsea match

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Juventus have been dealt a huge blow ahead of their Champions League meeting with Chelsea.

The two teams are set to face off in the elite European competition on Wednesday, September 29, in Turin in their second Group H clash.

Paulo Dybala will miss the encounter after limping off in years against Sampdoria with a thigh injury.

Allegri has now confirmed his side will also miss the services of Alvaro Morata who is also sidelined.

Source: Legit