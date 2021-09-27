Odion Ighalo has continued to give his lovely mother lavish treat as she was again spotted in a private jet

The player’s mum seems not too cool with the in-flight meal they served her as she complained it was too "small for her age"

Having been presented with French fries, the mother declared that there were just "two tomatoes" in the ketchup

Martina, the mother of former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo, has lamented on a private jet after she was served with chips and ketchup.

Nigerian mothers are lovers of African dishes, and serving chips and ketchup to the player’s mother seems not to go well with her as she seemed disappointed.

Ighalo captured the moment his mum complained that the served meal was too small for her age as she said in Pidgin English ‘I no dey eat this one o.’

Odion Ighalo’s mother unimpressed with in-flight meal. Photo: ighalojude

Source: Getty Images

In the clips shared on Instagram, she then pointed to the ketchup sauce plate and continued:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Na goat dey eat leaf. Nothing dey inside, only two tomatoes.”

French fries are served on long-haul international flights in first class and business class, most Asian and European airlines serve gourmet meals.

They are long, thin pieces of potato fried in oil or fat. The French fries are thin and crispy and are usually taken with ketchup.

Ighalo continues to spoil mom in private jet

During the summer, the former Manchester United striker took his mom on a lavish vacation to the beautiful city of Dubai, The Sun reports.

The Al-Shabab of Saudi Arabia star was earlier seen helping his mother on a cruise boat in Dubai in what could be described as a lavish vacation as the player captioned the clip ‘she is my Queen, I will do anything for her’.

And in the video, Ighalo’s adorable mother was seen expressing mixed feelings as she returned to Nigeria:

“I get fans" she chuckled, while her son referred to her as ‘Mama Al-Shabab'. She added:

“You know say na me be Mama Al Shabab, no be Man United again. I wan remain for UAE. No up NEPA for UAE.”

Ighalo who joined the club side on a two-and-a-half-year contract in February ends the season in style.

Critiano Ronaldo's mum spotted at Old Trafford

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Ronaldo’s mom Aviero Dolores flew into Manchester after her son seemingly changed his mind having earlier banned her from seeing big games.

He sent a private jet to bring her to the UK ahead of his second Premier League debut.

She was captured in 'tears of joy' before Bruno Fernandes and then Jesse Lingard put the icing on the cake as United routed their visitors 4-1.

Source: Legit.ng