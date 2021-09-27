Big Brother Naija 2020 star, Dorathy has taken to social media to celebrate her growth one year after leaving the show

The entrepreneur who was the first runner up revealed that she was unsure of what the world thought about her as she left the reality show

Dorathy also thanked her fans, friends and family who have stood by her and have cheered her on

For most people who are ready to put in the work and make good use of their fame, the Big Brother Naija is always a good platform to go on.

For someone like Lockdown edition star, Dorathy, the past one year after the show has been a crazy ride for her, but she has grown immensely.

I didn't know what the world thought about me

Dorathy took to her Instagram page to talk about her growth and to also express appreciation to everyone who has supported and cheered her on.

According to her, she stood on the stage on the last day of the show as the first runner up without an idea of what the world thought about her.

She further disclosed that the 365 days after the show have been a roller coaster of emotions but grace always found her.

Dorathy then expressed gratitude to her fans, friend, family members and organisers of the BBNaija show.

"One year ago today, I stood on that stage blank not knowing what the world thought about me. Not sure of what to even do next, I remember sharing the price money in my head lol. It’s been the most crazy 365 days of my entire life. I have battled with fear, anxiety and so many emotions but guess what Grace always finds me because I AM A CHILD OF GRACE."

Reactions

Dorathy sends packages to Shine Ya Eye housemates

The Big Brother Naija season six housemates received a package from Lockdown star, Dorathy Bachor.

Just like many others, Dorathy established a business after the show, MFC lingerie, a lingerie line that has been doing well.

The reality star added a menswear unit (briefs) and decided to send packages consisting of briefs and lingeries to the Shine Ya Eye contestants.

