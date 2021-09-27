Fulham players made the day of a physically challenged boy named Rhys Port who went viral on social media after making a post

The disabled boy who is a goalkeeper with Feltham Bees posted videos of himself on Tik Tok making saves in the goal post

The Cottagers chose to celebrate Aleksandar Mitrovic goal with him when Fulham scored against Bristol City

Fulham celebrated a goal with a disabled boy named Rhys Porter when Aleksandar Mitrovic scored against Bristol City in a Championship game, Sky Sports, Sport Bible.

How it all happened

The 13-year-old who has cerebral palsy and epilepsy plays as a goalkeeper for the Feltham Bees disability team.

Fulham players celebrated a goal with disabled boy Rhys Porter bullied online. Photo by Simon Galloway/PA Images

Source: Getty Images

And after posting a video of himself saving a ball during a match on Tik Tok, the young lad came under several abuses on social media.

However, Fulham paid the physically challenged by back by running towards him in the front row stand to celebrate Mitrovic's goal.

The boy was moved to tears after the Cottagers arranged for him to meet one of his heroes, defender Tim Ream, on BBC Breakfast.

Porter relayed he passed through to after he posted five videos on Tik Tok:

"I posted about four or five and I posted a video of me where I made a save, and then it went viral and it had loads of horrible comments.

"It made me feel quite sad, but I try and get over it and I try and make the positives come out of the situation."

Bristol City equalized with 11 minutes left to play and Ream said that it was not the result Porter was looking for as he posted on social media.

"Not the result Rhys Porter asked for but another cool moment shared and experienced."

Fulham have now made Rhys an honorary member of their team and listed him as a first-team goalkeeper on their site.

