Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky has been the talk of social media for days now, folloeing numerous call outs and secrets

A kayanmata seller, Omoshola has also added her one bit to the ongoing drama after Bobrisky claimed that she diverted vendor's gold to herself

Omoshola talked about how the crossdresser betrayed Tonto Dikeh and still defrauded her (Omashola) of over N30m last year

Bobrisky has mentioned how he likes controversies and how they help him trend but the past few days for him have been nothing but call outs and spilling of unpleasant secrets.

The latest person who has taken to social media to call out the crossdresser is kayanmata seller, Omoshola who replied claims of gold diversion by Bobrisky.

Omoshola says Bobrisky defrauded her Photo credit: @omosholaa_lovers/@bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Omoshola drags Bobrisky

The aphrodisiac seller started by noting that Bobrisky fabricated lies against her just to satist=fy his greed and even had the guts to bring her family into it.

Omoshola continued by reminding the crossdresser about the time Bobrisky begged her at a police station in Abuja and even had his ex-bestie whom he betrayed, Tonto Dikeh beg too.

The entrepreneur debunked all Bobrisky's claims and vowed to deal with him, she also taunted him with the fact that he does not have a bestie to beg for him.

Nigerians react

ifunanya_official:

"These people just de lie. 150 million for 3years which means a year endorsement is 50m. Mad people everywhere. How much will you now pay Davido? Or other sensible celebrities."

gloria.bpalmeragoye

"God of Tonto Dikeh I see you."

mzolanma:

"Can they just allow Tonto to rest, all this nonsense tagging here and there."

mhiz_chiclara:

"Bob done enter one chance this time oo."

datjfabrics

"How do you people even do biz with bob sef, Una get mind sha."

Jeweller calls out Bobrisky

Things took another turn for popular crossdresser, Bobrisky, after a jeweler, Engr Mrs Shyllon Adeola, called him out on social media.

The businesswoman took to her page to accuse the crossdresser of refusing to pay the millions he owed her after purchasing gold jewelries.

According to the vendor, Bobrisky had the audacity to use the gold jewelries he hadn’t paid for, for his birthday photoshoot and had the mind to call out someone else for owing him.

Source: Legit