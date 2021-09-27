Man United have endured a rough patch in recent days only weeks after they kicked off their season with a strong start

Gary Neville has claimed Man United have no chance of winning the Premier League title this season.

United had widely been touted as favourites to win the domestic crown this term after a strong start but have hit a sticky patch in recent days.

They have lost three of their last four matches across competitions, with their recent defeat coming against Aston Villa on Saturday, September 25, at Old Trafford.

Kortney Hause was Villa's match-winner in their 1-0 victory, with Bruno Fernandes missing an injury-time penalty to deny his side a vital point.

While United now sit only a point off the top of the table, Neville still feels his former side will not be able to win the domestic crown this season.

According to the former England international, the Red Devils' lack of cohesiveness as a team is one of the key reasons why they stand no chance of conquering the domestic league.

"I said it even when they were winning, even when [Cristiano] Ronaldo scored, they don’t play well enough as a team to win this league in my view," Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast.

Neville added the task is now in the hands of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to build a coherent team around the talented set of players he has within his disposal.

However, he contends still that won't be enough to help United catch rivals Man City, Liverpool, or Chelsea in the title race.

"I look at Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City, they are teams. They put team performances in. That’s not to say United never do, but Ole now has to get United into a team," he added.

