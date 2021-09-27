Anthony Joshua was winning Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night, until the ninth round when he suffered eye injury

Usyk dominated the last three rounds of their bout to become the new heavyweight champion holding the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles

According to the judges’ scorecards, Joshua was leading the bout until Round 9 when he suffered an eye injury

Obtained scorecards of the judges for Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk’s bout reveal that the Briton would have won the fight, if not for the eye injury he suffered in the ninth round.

SPORTbible are reporting that the three judges for the event Howard Foster, Steve Weisfield and Viktor Fesechenko rated the bout to be up close until the ninth round.

It was a moment that changed the momentum of the fight as the Ukrainian then dominated the final three rounds.

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr usyk. Photo: Adrian Dennis

Source: Getty Images

Reports suggest that Joshua suffered a significant injury to his eye socket as his promoter Eddie Hearn expressed concerns that it may have broken. Eddie Hearn said via Metro:

"(Joshua) never really got going. He will go to hospital now. I don't know if he has broken his eye socket. It doesn't look great."

Anthony Joshua was beaten comprehensively in the end by Usyk in front of a 65,000 strong crowd at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

After the fight, Joshua said via SunSport:

"It was bad at one stage but it's getting a lot better now. From the ninth I couldn't see. I couldn't see anything really.

"My eye was shut but it was a good experience because in adversity you've just got to learn to control yourself and stay on top of things.”

