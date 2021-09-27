Ansu Fati who has been out of action for ten months due to injury has returned to the Barcelona squad in the iconic No.10 shirt

It took just nine minutes of action for the teenager to get a goal having scored in their 3-0 win over Levante

The prodigy picked up the ball from the midfield and navigated his way through the poor Levante defence before firing home

Sensation Ansu Fati was brilliant upon return for Barcelona after being out of action for ten months, scoring in their 3-0 win over Levante, SunSport reports.

The teenager had underwent four knee operations but returned to the squad in Lionel Messi’s No.10 shirt and came in as a substitute late in the game.

Fati who has been tipped to be Messi’s heir needed just nine minutes to re-announce himself when Barca were 2-0 at the Nou Camp thanks to goals from Memphis Depay and Luuk de Jong.

Ansu Fati celebrates his goal with teammates. Photo: Urbanandsport

Source: Getty Images

The 18-year-old got hold of the ball from the midfield and navigated his way through the poor Levante defence before firing home from about 20 yards to make it 3-0, Marca reports.

That strike was reminiscent of what young Messi had done in the past as Barcelona fans now hope for a great future.

The Catalan giants are enmeshed in £1billion debt and were forced to part ways with their former captain Lionel Messi.

The four-cap Spain international is regarded as one of the club's brightest prospects alongside midfielder Pedri, 18.

