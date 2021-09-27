Samir Nasri's promising football career took a sudden twist after he was slapped with an 18-month doping ban in 2018

The midfielder cited the ban as one of the key reasons that influenced his decision to retire from football

Nasri made a name for himself at Marseille before moving to Arsenal and later Man City where he won the EPL

T had stints with West Ham, Sevilla, Antalyaspor, and Anderlecht who released him in 2020

Former Premier League star Samir Nasri has called time on his glittering football career aged 34.

Samir Nasri's promising football career took a sudden twist after he was slapped with an 18-month doping ban in 2018. Photo by Clive Rose.

Source: Getty Images

Nasri enjoyed a successful career in the English topflight with Arsenal before joining Man City where he tasted Premier League glory.

However, his career was destroyed when he was visited by a Drip Doctors medic in Los Angeles.

In 2018, he was slapped with an 18-month ban for the intravenous drip treatment, a twist in his career that he says changed his view of football.

His ban came while on loan with La Liga side Sevilla, but his career effectively came to an end after he was released by Anderlecht in 2020.

At 34, he has now resolved he will not be making a comeback, revealing to Le Journal du Dimanche the ban had played a huge role in his decision to retire.

"An incident really hurt me and changed my relationship with football: my suspension. I found it more than unfair as I didn't take any drugs," he said as quoted by Sky Sports.

"It was just an injection of vitamins because I was sick. It stopped me in my tracks," he added.

Nasri shot to prominence as a promising talent at Marseille, before moving to the Premier League with Arsenal.

He would later join Man City, where he would win two Premier League titles and a League Cup.

The midfielder went on to have spells at Sevilla, Antalyaspor, West Ham, and Anderlecht.

