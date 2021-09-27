Paul Onuachu scored a treble of goals over the weekend in Genk's 3-0 win over RFC Seraing at the Luminus Arena

Despite missing a penalty in the first half, the 27-year-old went on to score a hat-trick that gave his side all three points

The Nigerian international has now taken his tally to nine goals in eight league matches and ten in all competitions

Paul Onuachu hit the headlines again in the Jupiler League as he helped his team record a 3-0 over RFC Seraing, Goal, Complete Sports.

The Nigerian international who scored 38 goals in all competitions last season is gradually getting his rhythm in the new campaign.

All three goals were scored by the 27-year-old as they will be confident going into their Europa League fixture against Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb.

Paul Onuachu unbelievable hat-trick for Genk in 3-0 win over RFC Seraing. Photo by Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency

Summary of the game

Genk thought they had taken the lead in the 17th minute through Joseph Paintsil but after a look at the VAR, the goal was disallowed.

The Smurfs were also awarded a penalty as Japanese star Junya Ito was fouled in the box. Onucahu stepped up to take it and missed from nine yards.

However, the lanky striker made amends for his miss three minutes before halftime as he opened the scoring in the game to make it 1-0.

Right on the stroke of halftime, Onucahu put his team on the driver's seat with another goal as he made it 2-0.

And the Super Eagles forward completed his hat-trick four minutes in the second half from a spot-kick to wrap up a 3-0 win.

Genk who had a slow start to their campaign have now moved within touching distance of league leaders Anderlecht in the third position.

