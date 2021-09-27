Kylian Mbappe was substituted while PSG were leading Montpellier 1-0 and he was yet to settle on the bench before they grabbed a second

The Frenchman was captured blasting fellow forward Neymar, accusing the Brazilian superstar of not passing to him

Neymar supplied a sensational pass to Julian Draxler who grabbed his side’s second goal, but that infuriated Mbappe

There are growing tensions at French club Paris Saint-Germain as Kylian Mbappe was spotted blasting Neymar for not passing to him, Marca reports.

Footage shows Mbappe complaining to a teammate that Neymar does not pass the ball to him during their 2-0 win over Montpellier.

PSG were already leading their visitors 1-0 on Saturday when Mbappe was substituted for Mauro Icardi in the 88th minute.

Kylian Mbappe not happy with Neymar. Photo: Anthony Dibon

Source: Getty Images

Seconds later, Neymar gave a delicious pass to Julian Draxler who scored with ease to make it 2-0, and while they celebrated, the freshly benched Mbappe turned to ex-Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye.

French TV channel Canal+ captured Mbappe venting his frustrations about Neymar to Gueye saying he would not have passed that ball to him.

RMC Sport via Daily Star report Mbappe's comments as: "He (Neymar) does not give me that pass."

There had been tensions between the France international and the rest of the PSG squad in recent times.

A few months back, Mbappe was absent from former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera's birthday party which was attended by most players.

Then he was spotted walking into training alone, some distance behind the rest of his team-mates who were laughing and joking.

Mbappe linked with Real Madrid move

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have reportedly made a massive £137million bid for want-away PSG star Kylian Mbappe, but PSG are yet to respond to the proposal.

Football insider Fabrizio Romano gave an interesting update on the Mbappe situation.

Romano stated that PSG President Nasser Al Khelaifi “is the only one who will decide Mbappé’s future and he always said he wants to keep Kylian at PSG this summer”.

Messi struggling on and off he pitch at PSG

Legit.ng earlier reported that following his move to French club Paris Saint Germain, Argentine legend Lionel Messi is yet to find a permanent apartment in the French capital.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner who left Barcelona to join PSG on £1million-a-week deal has continued to struggle on the pitch.

England legend Michael Owen earlier stated that the inclusion of the 34-year-old in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad will only make the team weaker.

It went from bad to worse when Messi was substituted against Lyon last weekend, despite that his side were trailing.

Source: Legit