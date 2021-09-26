Popular actress, Nkechi Blessing lost her beloved mum, Gloria Obasi on September 23, the news was confirmed by the actress' husband

In reaction to the tragic loss, Nkechi eulogised her mum and noted that she died just few days to her birthday

A video of the actress in an interview with media personality, Chude where she disclosed how devastating it would be to lose her mum has made rounds on social media

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has been thrown into mourning following the death of her dear mother on September 23.

It is safe to say that the actress is going through one of the worst fears of her life as confirmed by a video which have made rounds on social media.

Nkechi Blessing and her late mum Photo credit: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

The world will see me cry

In an interview with media personality, Chude, Nkechi who prayed against her mum's death noted that the only thing that will make her sad and expose her tears to the world is losing her mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She continued by saying that losing her mum is her biggest fear in life and to buttress how close she is to her mum, disclosed that they live together.

Nkechi further disclosed that her mum is the sole reason she has not relocated to be hwither politician husband, Opeyem Falegan.

She went on to say that she needs to be sure her mum is extremely comfortable before leaving her to finally join her husband.

The actress also explained how her mum who has been a great source of support went through a lot to single-handedly raise her and her siblings even before the death of their father in 2014.

Chude captioned the post with:

"We just shared this beautiful conversation. Death is rude. May God give you the strength to go through this loss. Dear Nkechi. May her soul find rest and joy."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

divadeoorganicskincare:

"Oh Nkechi, my heart breaks for you, this woman right here is so close to her mom, the love is sorreal, I pray God uphold and strengthen you at this time. Amen."

gracescake_ng:

"Chai! Death is rude ooo. May God comfort you."

nikkyshineshine:

"So sad, when it’s time for her to enjoy and this happened. Why now????"

eeeeeesha:

"Extremely sad."

ummuh_seqinah:

"God will comfort her."

Sikirat Sindodo holds prayer for late mum

Eight days after the death of her mum, actress Tayo Odueke popularly called Sikirat Sindodo organised the fidau prayer on her behalf.

The actress shared videos from the event on her Instagram page.

In one of the videos the actress shared online, she was spotted holding a microphone as she spoke about her mum before her guests. At a point, Sindodo burst into tears while speaking.

Source: Legit