Popular Nigerian singer, Skales has finally walked down the aisle with his lover in a beautiful ceremony

The couple headed to their reception ceremony which was well attended by celebrities and his former boss, Banky W

Some of the singer's colleagues like Orezi, Praiz and Chinko Ekun entertained the couple and their guests as they performed at the ceremony

Nigerian singer, Skales walked down the aisle with his woman on September 25 in Lagos and it was a beautiful affair.

The singer had earlier in the year, shared photos from his traditional ceremony as he started the new journey as a married man.

Skales and his bride Photo credit: @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

Skales and the love of his life got engaged after he proposed to her on her birthday in March.

Moments from Skales' wedding

Videos from Skales' white wedding made around amongst others on social media and it captured the beautiful moment he exchanged vows with his wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

They also exchanged their ringa and got pronounced as husband and wife before man and God.

Watch the video below:

The couple then proceeded to the reception venue with their wedding squad party.

Reception party

Skales and his wife held a very colourful reception ceremony and the couple as well as their guests were entertained by different musicians.

The singer was formerly signed to Banky W's record label and the Lagos [Party crooner showed up to support his ex-artiste.

Watch the videos below:

Reactions

amispecial_1:

"Love is sweet o."

mirabellenaturales:

"Congratulations."

kimmy_place:

"Congratulations to them."

odjeigho:

"Congrats to them. Marriage is beautiful when you are with the right person."

royaloffspring20:

"Happy married life."

Celebrities attend Craze Clown's wedding

Nigerian comedian, Craze Clown built anticipation for his wedding on social media and the ceremony met expectations.

The beautiful ceremony was packed with Nigerian celebrities like Lasisi, Broda Shaggi, Don Jazzy and Sydney Talker who showed up in well made coordinated outfits.

Popular billionaire, Jowi Zaza and Don Jazzy took over the dance floor to spray the couple who entered for their reception, 'dorime' style.

One highlight of the event was the bridal party presenting the couple with a Benz, which sent the crowd outside into a frenzy.

Source: Legit.ng