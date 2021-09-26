Anthony Joshua suffers second career defeat in the heavyweight division after losing to Oleksandr Usyk in London

The Ukrainian won by a unanimous decision after the 12 rounds encounter at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Joshua has now shifted his attention away from the defeat saying he remains positive even if the world was crumbling

British-Nigerian heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua has tasted defeat for the second time in his career after losing through a unanimous decision to Oleksandr Usyk.

The bout saw the 34-year-old Ukrainian emerge champion with a score of 117-112, 116-112, 115-113 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier this weekend.

In spite of the defeat, the Watford-born fighter insisted that he will maintain a positive spirit even in the face of an unfavourable result.

He however a heartfelt appreciation to everyone for their support every time they have cheered him up in his entire journey. He said on his official Instagram page.

"Keep positive even if the world’s crumbling in front of you! London I love you & thank you each and every time!"

The post has however attracted reactions from his followers who jumped on the post to further encourage him. An IG handle with the name '@florianmarku' said:

"You are the best champ keep your head high, you choose to fight always the best."

Another one, @teofimolopez added:

"Holding strong like a warrior. God bless you champ! @anthonyjoshua."

@aleshaofficial didn't have much to say as she just simply told Joshua that she is:

"Proud ❤️"

The fourth person, @tevinfarmer22 also said:

"Respect champ. Keep your head up."

While @kaekurd believes the defeat was just another setback, as he said:

"Minor setback. Keep going champ ❤️"

Meanwhile, Joshua is expected to trigger the rematch clause in the contract he signed with the Ukrainian before the match eventually went down.

How Anthony Joshua lost his belts to Usyk

Legit.ng earlier reported that Oleksandr Usyk is the new unified heavyweight world champion after dethroning Anthony Joshua with an incredible performance in London, BBC reports.

The Ukrainian put on a masterclass in front of 65,000 fans inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, outclassing Joshua over 12 rounds, and hurting the defending champion on numerous occasions.

The scorecards 117-112, 116-112, 115-113 were all for Usyk and there was a mere shrug of the shoulders from Joshua as the second defeat of his professional career was confirmed.

